Rimrock Mall’s 2024 property taxes still delinquent as lien remains unsold

BILLINGS - Rimrock Mall still owes more than half a million dollars in back taxes, according to the Yellowstone County Treasurer’s Office.

Treasurer Hank Peters said as of Wednesday, Nov. 12, the 2024 taxes remain delinquent, with a total balance of $592,009.78, including nearly $49,000 in penalties and interest.

While Peters said the county has received inquiries from potential investors since the tax lien was attached earlier this year, the lien has not been purchased. The county continues to pursue collection efforts.

Rimrock Mall is owned by Rimrock Mall Realty Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Kohan Retail Investment Group, based in Great Neck, N.Y.

Kohan Retail operates shopping centers across the country, many of which have faced similar financial and tax issues.

The attached lien applies to the mall’s 2024 taxes. The first half of the 2025 taxes - totaling $1,028,833.02 - is due Nov. 30, with the second half due May 31, 2026, according to tax records.

Earlier this year, Q2 News reported that the county placed a tax lien on Rimrock Mall for unpaid 2024 taxes of about $600,000.

The property has continued to operate, with several new tenants and developments announced, including a new sporting goods store and the potential for a Dutch Bros Coffee location.

