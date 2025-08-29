County: Rimrock Mall is behind $600K on property taxes

The future of Rimrock Mall in Billings, the largest shopping center of its kind in Montana, is in question.

Yellowstone County officials said Thursday that the mall's owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, owes nearly $600,000 in unpaid property taxes and penalties.

Watch the video below:

Rimrock Mall behind $600K in county property taxes

Yellowstone County Treasurer Hank Peters says the group has until Friday to pay, or a third party could step in and purchase the debt.

If that happens, Kohan would have to pay it back with interest, or risk losing the property in three years.

Kohan, which bought Rimrock Mall last year for $28 million, has a history of late payments at malls in other states.

So far, the company has not responded to requests for comment from MTN News

In addition, MTN News learned Thursday that Claire's is closing its store in the mall, one of the company's 300 closures nationwide.