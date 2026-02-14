Park City students return to classrooms after environmental clearance

PARK CITY — Students at Park City schools will return Monday to their regular classrooms after environmental consultants confirmed the elementary wing and modular buildings are safe for normal use.

Students transitioned to remote online learning in January after a powerful December windstorm ripped the roof off the school's gym, scattering hazardous insulation across the surrounding neighborhood. Tests conducted after the storm found that vermiculite from the school roof contained a small amount of asbestos.

Students in preschool through third grade attended in-person classes at three alternate locations around the Park City community, and middle and high school students operated online. Fourth through sixth graders returned to in-person instruction in the high school wing of the building several weeks ago.

According to a release from Superintendent Dave Whitesell, the school district completed additional cleaning and follow-up surface sampling in the affected areas. Air sampling continues to yield non-detect results, and periodic monitoring will be maintained as students fully return to these spaces. Junior high and high school students can also return to direct, in-person instruction rather than remote learning.

"We are especially grateful to the Baptist Church, the Lutheran Church, and the Park City Water and Sewer Board for opening their doors to us," Whitesell stated. "Their willingness to help made a real difference for our kids and staff."

Parking will remain limited for at least the next week while Clark Street is closed. High school students should park at the football field, while buses will pick up and drop off in front of the school. Elementary drop-off and pick-up will continue on the south side as usual.

Whitesell asked families to allow extra time during arrival and dismissal due to the parking restrictions.

Cleanup by the EPA around the school to remove vermiculite from nearby yards, streets, and alleyways is still underway.

