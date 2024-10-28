Northern Cheyenne members march for justice after homicide of 8-year-old boy

BILLINGS- A community continues to the mourn the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy all while still living in an overnight lock down put in place, while law enforcement search for a suspect.

Family has identified the victim as Marquez Amias Dion Deputee Ontiveros and community members of the Northern Cheyenne reservation held a march in support of the heartbroken family calling for justice and awareness.

Sunday, dozens came together to call for change, ask for prayers and elevate their voices after this tragic and senseless act of violence.

Northern Cheyenne law enforcement says the death of Marquez happened last Wednesday during a shooting incident in the west side housing area.

The suspect of this apparent homicide is still at large, so the community has been placed in an overnight lock down from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Police have also been asking residents to check their security cameras for any leads or tips on the shooting.

Few details are being shared by police, but family and friends say reports Marquez is the victim of a drive by shooting in Lame deer.

Family also says, a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11a.m. at the Allan Rowland Gymnasium.

A GoFundMe has been set up HERE in honor of the victim’s family to help with funeral and burial costs.

