Nightime lockdown ordered on Northern Cheyenne reservation following shooting

Northern Cheyenne tribal officials have ordered a reservation-wide lockdown from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. following a shooting in Lame Deer Wednesday night.

In an executive order signed by Tribal President Serena K. Wetherelt, tribal officials are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to contact BIA law enforcement at 406-477-6288.

Anyone out during the lockdown will be questioned, according to the order.

The Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services wrote on its Facebook page that shooting took place in the west side housing area of Lame Deer.

No other information about the shooting was released.