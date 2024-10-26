Homicide investigation underway after boy shot and killed in Lame Deer

LAME DEER, Montana — On the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, there’s a fire burning in remembrance of a young boy who was shot to death, a victim of an apparent homicide. There’s also a fire burning among tribal council members, passionate about improving safety on the reservation.

“Our community is hurting right now,” says a group of Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council members gathered in council chambers in Lame Deer.

Dianne Parker Group of Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council members gatherd in council chambers following executive order putting reservation on curfew lockdown from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until shooting suspect is arrested

“We had a shooting incident on Wednesday night. It is very heavy, you can feel the heaviness in the area. It affects everyone. There’s the families, they are hit hard with it, but we all know these families. We’re friends with them, we’re related to them,” says Nizhoni Friesz, Northern Cheyenne tribal council member.

Dianne Parker

“It’s tragic that our grandson, that he lost his life because of a power struggle or their lack of attention to our crisis here,” says Melissa Lonebear, shooting victim’s grandmother and Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council Member.

Lame Deer and the Northern Cheyenne reservation are a community in mourning. While few details are being released, many are trying to make sense of a senseless tragedy as an elementary school student from St. Labre was shot and killed. His death has been called a homicide.

“It was an unfortunate incident that happened. Northern Cheyenne is now working with the FBI,” says John Grinsell, director of Northern Cheyenne Investigations Services.

With the suspect still at large, the tribal council has ordered an executive order enforcing a curfew until the suspect is caught.

"If you see something, say something. We really need the community's help in solving this, and that goes for all situations on the reservation,” says Friesz.

Many say there are a lot of situations currently under investigation by the recently created NCIS, or Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services. Tribal council members say more officers are needed in this community with only three on shift at a time left to patrol a vast reservation totaling 440,000 acres.

Dianne Parker

“I’ve also spoken to law enforcement earlier today and they have reassured us that anyone who comes forward, any kind of witness is able to be protected if they feel their life is in danger,” says Friesz.

The boy’s name and age have not been released. Specific information regarding the shooting is not being released while the investigation is ongoing, but NCIS encourages anyone to call with tips or information: 406-477-7100.

The family is accepting donations in this time of tragedy to help pay for unexpected expenses. Payments may be made via venmo at this account. Scan QR code.