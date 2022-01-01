Dianne is a journalist + Montana mom. She’s the statewide noon anchor for CBS in Montana, a frequent 3rd anchor on the local Billings morning show on KTVQ and loves to report on issues important to Montana and Wyoming. Above all, she loves being a mom to 2 beautiful kids. You can catch her on air & online on KTVQ Billings, KBZK Bozeman, KPAX Missoula, KRTV Great Falls and KXLH Helena. She's from Wyoming and has a journalism degree from the University of Wyoming. Go Cowboys!

Pre-noon anchor, she took on contractor work as a lifestyle TV host, public relations pro, brand influencer and professional writer. She enjoys staying involved with her community via numerous volunteer positions. Dianne Parker is one of the most driven individuals in the communications industry. Her work has taken her behind the scenes producing news shows for local NBC and CBS affiliates, writing creative stories for broadcast, editing video & script for those stories, writing and posting script to the web, coaching talent, writing for an inspiring women’s magazine in Montana, managing a marketing and PR team for a private company in addition to being the company’s on-air spokesperson in television commercials airing across the United States as well as corporate training videos. Dianne is a community-minded communicator with a passion for all things creative.

Ms. Parker has been recognized as one of Billings 40 Under Forty for professional achievements. Her strategic vision and public relations expertise has elevated national and worldwide brands such as Avitus Group to award-winning levels such as “employer of the year.” The American Cancer Society via its local Relay for Life of Yellowstone County named Dianne as a grand marshal for her efforts as marketing and publicity co-chair that resulted in the relay being ranked #3 in the world for funds raised (during a pandemic.)

Ms. Parker’s work has put her straight into the national spotlight, in front of the camera, live anchoring the 2008 presidential election involving Alaska’s Sarah Palin. Dianne has been the face of CBS news for the state of Alaska, being broadcast to more than half a million viewers. She’s also been the face of CBS News in Montana, anchoring and producing the weekend broadcast at KTVQ (2004-2008), beat reporting on city government issues important to the local community, and delivering live, breaking news from the scene. While being a SAHM (stay at home mom) she enjoyed her part-time work connecting with local businesses & organizations as the host of Montana Matters on KTVQ. Interviewing government officials as the host of 3 city, county and school local government shows on Community 7 Television has also been a passion.

Dianne enjoys volunteering at her child’s elementary school in the classroom and via the PTA. She’s even been a substitute teacher for Billings Public Schools during a time when subs were needed more than ever during a global pandemic. She also enjoys teaching first graders about ethics, adventuring and doing their best via her volunteer role as a den leader for cub scouts – BSA, formerly Boy Scouts of America. Emcee volunteer work for organizations such as Pheasants Forever and Relay for Life keep her active in the local community.

