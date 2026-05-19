New report flags Billings bridges, rough roads as infrastructure concerns

BILLINGS - A new report from national transportation research group TRIP is highlighting concerns about aging infrastructure across Montana, including several bridges in the Billings area rated in poor condition.

The report found seven bridges in the Billings area are considered in poor condition, while another 186 are rated in fair condition. Statewide, nearly one-third of Montana’s major roads are in poor condition, and 7% of bridges are considered structurally deficient.

The report did not include the names or locations of the affected bridges in Billings.

TRIP says growing traffic and aging infrastructure are putting increasing strain on Montana’s transportation system. The report also found Montana drivers can pay hundreds of dollars more each year in vehicle operating costs because of rough roads.

“These aren’t bridges that are unsafe,” said Rocky Moretti. “The bridges are inspected on a regular basis, and if the department sees a certain level of deficiencies, they can restrict them to lighter-weight vehicles or even close the bridge if they no longer believe it’s safe to keep open for traffic.”

The report also examined traffic safety, finding 1,262 people were killed on Montana roads between 2019 and 2024 — an average of 210 deaths per year.

Last year, the Montana Department of Transportation told MTN News about a plan to invest $1 billion over five years to repair or replace 200 bridges statewide. However, the report says more long-term investment will be needed to keep up with Montana’s growing infrastructure demands.

Related: Aging roads and rising costs put pressure Montana's infrastructure system