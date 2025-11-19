New bobcats, new leadership: ZooMontana expands future plans under CEO Jessica Hart

BILLINGS — Just months into her position, ZooMontana’s new CEO and president, Jessica Hart, is marking early progress with the arrival of the zoo’s first-ever bobcat kittens. It's the latest sign of change and momentum at the popular Billings destination.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced the newest additions to its animal family: two orphaned bobcat kittens that hope to eventually serve as ambassador animals for the zoo.

The kittens, a six-month-old male from the Kalispell area and a three-month-old female from the Missoula region, are the first bobcats in the zoo’s history. Their arrival comes just ahead of Montana’s annual Brawl of the Wild game, meaning ZooMontana will now have both bobcat and grizzly mascots represented.

Hart said the pair will spend roughly a year acclimating before making any public appearances.

"Hopefully, in a year or so that you'll start seeing them maybe on our morning show, maybe in a classroom, or maybe even at a Bobcat game,” said Hart.

The bobcat announcement is one of several changes under Hart, who was named interim CEO in February and officially took over the position in August. She replaced longtime director Jeff Ewelt, who left for a position at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo. Hart, a Billings native and Montana State University graduate, has worked at the zoo since 2020 and previously served as chief operating officer for three years.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News ZooMontana's new CEO and president, Jessica Hart, officially took over the role in August.

Despite not having a zoology background, Hart said she quickly found her footing.

"Now that I'm here, I love it. I can't imagine being anywhere else," said Hart.

Since stepping into the role, Hart has overseen ZooMontana’s reaccreditation, welcomed new species, and managed the losses of several longtime animals, including Simpson the wolf, Ivy the mink, Colonel Sanders the rooster, and Gizmo the prehensile-tailed skink.

But, just like the circle of life, the zoo has also introduced new animals, including Thor, a new wolf, two baby wolverines, two baby red pandas, and, most recently, Poblano, a black-footed ferret.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News One of the new red pandas.

"He has been here for about a little over a month. He's three years old, and he is really cute, but also very vicious," said Hart of Poblano.

The wolverine kits will move next week to a different zoo as part of the federal Species Survival Act that reintroduces animals when needed. ZooMontana is currently the only accredited zoo in the nation to successfully breed wolverines three years in a row.

“Out of 256 accredited zoos, we're the only one, which is really, really cool," said Hart. "It's a testament to all the work that my care team does with those wolverines.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News One of the baby wolverines at ZooMontana

Hart said the zoo is in the middle of a capital campaign to build its first on-site animal health hospital. Currently, medical treatment happens either in animal habitats or off-site at a contracted veterinary clinic.

“The future is really bright," said Hart. "We are trying to ensure that our animals never have to leave and they get to stay safe here at ZooMontana, so we're building a hospital which will encompass all of their care."

Visitors have noticed the hard work being put in. Families like the Seymours took advantage of the weather to explore the zoo, saying they have quickly grown to love the space since moving to Billings less than a year ago.

“We just dropped off our little four-year-old at zoo school, the preschool here, and then we thought we'd take our boys for a walk around the zoo,” said Caitlyn Seymour. "We're so grateful that it's here."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Gerrit and Caitlyn Seymour walk around the zoo with their two children, Milo and Elliott, while their daughter attends school at the zoo.

"We love the zoo," added Gerrit Seymour, Caityln's husband. “I really like that we just have space to kind of go and be our family and walk around and see all the animals."

With a steady stream of visitors even in November and anticipation around their upcoming Holiday Nights, Hart said she doesn’t expect the zoo to have a “slow season” again.

“I've got a lot going on and it's never going to end, I don't think," said Hart. "We just keep going."