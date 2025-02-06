From struggling zoo to Billings landmark: Jeff Ewelt reflects on 14-year legacy at ZooMontana

BILLINGS — It is the end of an era at ZooMontana.

After 14 years of dedicated leadership, Executive Director Jeff Ewelt is stepping down to accept a new position at a zoo in Nebraska. Ewelt’s passion for wildlife and tireless efforts have helped transform ZooMontana into a cornerstone of the Billings community.

Ewelt announced on Jan. 30 that he would be leaving his role as the zoo's Executive Director in April and heading to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, where he will serve as its Chief Zoological Officer.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jeff Ewelt stands next to Fierca, a Canada lynx. She was raised to be a pet before being surrendered to the zoo, so she is accustomed to humans.

“I recently made a very difficult decision to say goodbye to my beloved ZooMontana,” said Ewelt. "Professionally, it's an amazing move for me, but obviously it's a bittersweet decision."

His departure marks the end of an era for the Billings community, one where Ewelt’s passion for wildlife and his tireless work ethic transformed a struggling zoo into one of the city's most beloved and successful institutions.

“ZooMontana is a real Billings success story, and one of the reasons for that is Jeff Ewald," said Billings Mayor Bill Cole. "He is such an asset and we're sorry to see him go.”

When Ewelt first took over at ZooMontana in 2009, the zoo was far from the vibrant and thriving attraction it is today. At the time, it faced financial struggles and had even lost its Association of Zoos & Aquariums, or AZA, accreditation, leaving its future uncertain and on the brink of closure.

MTN News Ewelt in 2012 after revealing the zoo's new logo.

“I'll never forget, we lost accreditation the day before I started, so it was kind of like a, 'Welcome to ZooMontana,'" said Ewelt. "We had lost our insurance policy, animals were leaving at that point, and so things were not good. The grounds had been let go."

Over the next decade, Ewelt’s vision and leadership would breathe new life into ZooMontana. Under his guidance with a dedicated team, things turned around and the zoo regained its AZA accreditation in 2019.

“The day that we got that accreditation back in 2019 remains one of my most cherished memories in my time here at Zoo Montana," said Ewelt. "It's probably the one thing we are most proud of here at the zoo in the last 14 years.”

MTN Photo Jeff Ewelt during a previous live, in-studio appearance on Montana this Morning.

Over the years, the ZooMontana saw numerous improvements, most notably its paved parking lot and the new Foster Waterfowl Refuge. The zoo also became a place for community gatherings and events, like the zoo's accredited Holiday Nights each holiday season, something Ewelt had promised to do from the start.

"I'm proud to be a gem of not just Billings, but Montana," said Ewelt. "We couldn't be more proud of where we're at today.”

He became a familiar face to the community, often appearing on Q2's Montana This Morning with the zoo’s animals once a month.

“I truly, truly love and enjoy being on air with animals. I mean, we have so much fun. I've made newscasters scream. I've made us cry. It has been just a roller coaster of emotions that I have shared with Q2 News,” said Ewelt.

MTN News Ewelt's most recent appearance on Montana This Morning.

While Ewelt will certainly be missed by the zoo’s staff and the community, it is perhaps the animals that will miss him the most.

"I'd be naive to say that we don't form relationships with these animals," said Ewelt. “They know the sound of your voice, and so I will miss every morning I come in and Sydney gives me her hello laugh that a Kookaburra does. I talk to her the same way, so I will miss that."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Ewelt speaks with Sydney the Kookaburra.

Though Ewelt is leaving his post at ZooMontana, the legacy of his work will live on. From its darkest days to its thriving present, ZooMontana’s transformation is a testament to his leadership and commitment to wildlife conservation and community engagement.

“ZooMontana is the only accredited zoo in the state of Montana and they got there with a lot of hard work and a lot of community support," said Cole. “Jeff has been such a great asset for our community. He brings such passion to ZooMontana and to the animals and to our community, so we will miss him."

Ewelt's outgoing personality and infectious enthusiasm for wildlife made him a beloved figure in Billings. Even as he prepares to take the next steps in his career, his impact on the community and the zoo is undeniable, something Billings was lucky to receive. His legacy will continue to shape ZooMontana for years to come.

We've got amazing plans that will be announced soon of who will be stepping into some of these roles. It's in good hands and I'm really excited about that," said Ewelt “The community of Billings rallied around what we're doing out here, and we see that every single day when we walk around this organization, and so thank you.”