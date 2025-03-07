ZooMontana announces birth of Wolverine kits

BILLINGS - ZooMontana announced some new additions on Friday.

Ahmari, the female Wolverine, gave birth to three Wolverine kits on Feb. 2, the zoo said in a press release. The birth of these kits mark the 4th, 5th, and 6th Wolverines to be born at ZooMontana over the past three years.

The three kits, two girls and one boy, are currently indoors as they bond and nurse with their mom, Ahmari.

Lead Caregiver in the area, Melissa Roman, said she is excited to welcome the largest litter yet and is eager to watch Ahmari navigate this new dynamic.

Wolverine kits are born completely white, blind, and weigh less than 1 pound, the press release states. At just over a month old, the three kits are just beginning to open their eyes and develop their classic brown coloration.

Wolverine kits typically leave the den around three months old when they have developed the motor skills necessary to navigate their environment. These kits develop rapidly, reaching full adult size by the end of the year.

Wolverines are found in remote boreal forests throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

In Montana, wolverine populations dipped near extinction due to trapping and hunting of the species in the early 1900s. In late 2023, North American wolverines received the federal designation of “Threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.

Known for their ferocity and strength in proportion to their size, Wolverines are the largest member of the Mustelidae family, which includes otters, minks, and weasels.

Viewing the kits will not be possible until Ahmari is comfortable letting them venture beyond the den, zoo officials said. If you are interested in donating materials during this denning period, please contact ZooMontana at (406) 652-8100 for more information.

