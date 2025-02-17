ZooMontana announces new interim leader

BILLINGS - ZooMontana’s Board of Directors announced Monday the appointment of Jessica Hart as Interim CEO, effective immediately.

Hart has been with the Zoo for five years and most recently served as the Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer for the past three years.

The announcement follows the recent resignation of Jeff Ewelt, who is leaving his leadership position at the zoo to accept a new position at a zoo in Nebraska.

The zoo board unanimously voted Hart into the role, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to name Jessica as our Interim CEO. Her leadership experience, strategic vision, and commitment to our mission make her an ideal choice to lead us through this transitional period. We are confident that under her direction, we will continue to thrive and build on our success,” ZooMontana’s Boar Chair Holly Cremer said in the press release.

Courtesy ZooMontana Jessica Hart has been named Interim CEO at ZooMontana



Ewelt also expressed support for Hart's appointment.

“Jessica has been an integral part of ZooMontana’s success over the last several years, and I have complete confidence in her ability to lead during this important time,” said Ewelt. “Her business acumen and operational expertise bring strengths to the role that I didn’t possess. I'm excited to see the Zoo continue to thrive under her leadership. The plans we’ve set in motion over the years are starting to come to life, and I look forward to watching them come to fruition with Jessica at the helm."

Before joining ZooMontana, Hart served as the Events Manager for the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m beyond excited and honored to step into this role and help move ZooMontana into the future," Hart said in the press release. "I know how important this leadership transition is, and I have so much confidence in our incredible team and where we’re headed. I’m ready to take on this challenge and lead with the vision and energy ZooMontana deserves."

