ZooMontana announces departure of Jeff Ewelt

BILLINGS - ZooMontana announced Thursday that Executive Director Jeff Ewelt is stepping down to accept a new position at a zoo in Nebraska. He led ZooMontana for 14 years.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Billings community for the unwavering support I’ve received over the past 14 years. It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director of ZooMontana, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together," Ewelt said in a press release.

Ewelt will begin his new job at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as Chief Zoological Officer on April 14.

ZooMontana Jeff Ewelt

During his tenure at ZooMontana, Ewelt played a pivotal role in shaping the Zoo into a renowned institution known for its commitment to conservation, education, and stellar animal care, the press release states. His leadership has helped grow ZooMontana into a cornerstone of the Billings community, and his passion for wildlife, the Zoo's mission, and his team has been evident throughout his time at the helm.

"This opportunity with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is one that I could not pass up professionally, but leaving behind the ZooMontana family and the community that has supported me so wholeheartedly is bittersweet," Ewelt said. "ZooMontana is in great hands with an incredible team already in place, and I am excited to see the continued growth and success of this organization."

Ewelt said the community can expect an exciting future for ZooMontana, with a formal succession plan to be announced in the near future.

"Our dedicated team and board will continue to move the Zoo forward, and there are incredible developments on the horizon. I am confident that ZooMontana's best days are ahead, and I look forward to watching as it continues to thrive," he said.

ZooMontana will announce an update soon on the future growth and direction of the organization.

"I leave with a heart full of gratitude for everything this community has given me and my family. It’s been an unforgettable journey, and I look forward to staying connected with ZooMontana as I embark on this next chapter," Ewelt said.

