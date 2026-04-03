BILLINGS — A new Billings South Side restaurant is quickly making a name for itself, not just for its bold flavors, but for the story behind it.

El Buen Sazón, located on State Street, has only been open for about four weeks, but it is already drawing attention.

With its bright colors, lively atmosphere, and the unmistakable smell of fresh Mexican cooking, it is hard to pass by without taking notice.

Watch how a new Billings restaurant represents one family's dream come true

New Billings South Side restaurant brings family flavor, big dreams to the table

Step inside, and that first impression only deepens.

“Everything is from scratch,” said Yvette Nava Hernandez, who helps run the kitchen. “We buy the food, we prepare it, nothing pre-made.”

Customers often notice it right away.

“People walk in, smell it cooking, and stop in their tracks, ‘Okay, that smells good,’” she said.

That aroma comes from recipes rooted in family tradition, especially one key ingredient.

“It is basically my mom’s sazón, my mom’s seasoning,” Hernandez said.

That signature flavor is at the heart of every dish served at El Buen Sazón, where the menu leans into bold, comforting favorites. Popular items include carne asada fries and a smothered green chili burrito, dishes designed to be both filling and full of flavor.

MTN News Yvette Nava Hernandez, who helps run the kitchen

Hernandez said her mother’s cooking inspired the restaurant long before it became a reality.

“We always told her that she would make great restaurant food, and I never really thought about it, but here we are,” she said. “Her cooking is just amazing.”

MTN News founder Nester Nava Chavez

Behind the restaurant is founder Nester Nava Chavez, who said opening a restaurant has been decades in the making.

“This is honestly a dream come true,” Chavez said.

After coming to the United States in the late 1990s and working in California and Arizona, Chavez said he always had a goal in mind.

“I said someday I am going to own a restaurant, and 38 years later, the dream came true. That is my American dream,” he said.

MTN News El Buen Sazón serves scratch-made Mexican food

But along the way, that dream became something more.

Chavez said he did not fully realize it at first, but the restaurant has grown into a space that serves more than just food, especially on the Billings South Side.

“We are a family here,” he said.

That sense of connection is something the owners hope every customer feels when they walk through the door.

“Anyone who walks through those doors is instantly our family,” Hernandez said. “They are home, and they can try a good dish.”

In Billings, the restaurant is already doing just that, bringing people together, one plate at a time.

