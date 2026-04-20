Monday Headlines: Iranian vessel, Bison controversy, 911 Dispatch

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, April 20

US Navy fired on and seized an Iranian cargo vessel that challenged blockade

US Navy fired on and seized an Iranian cargo vessel that challenged blockade

U.S. forces seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach a Navy blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump says another American delegation is heading to Pakistan for additional Iran peace talks.

However, Tehran is pushing back, releasing new video showing Marines landing on an Iranian vessel after Navy ships fired warning shots.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are demanding Trump end the seven-week conflict as a two-week ceasefire expires this week.

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A fight over bison grazing in the plains

Montana Ag Network: A fight over bison grazing in the plains

Federal officials are considering blocking American Prairie from grazing bison on 63,000 acres of public land.

Ranchers call the potential move a victory for their way of life, while American Prairie argues they have successfully managed bison on the land for decades.

Ranchers say the decision could reshape the future of conservation and ranching in the state.

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Billings celebrates 911 dispatchers’ vital role in National Telecommunicators Week

Billings celebrates 911 dispatchers’ vital role in National Telecommunicators Week

BILLINGS - In Billings, dispatchers are connecting hundreds of people to life-saving help using new technology.

The 911 dispatch manager says these "forgotten first responders" will soon be able to receive video calls through NextGen 911 technology.

The system currently handles voice calls and text messages, and the video capability is expected to revolutionize emergency response in Montana.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few very warm and dry days

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