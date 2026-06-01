Monday Headlines: Iran strikes, Vision statement, Weekend rain

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, June 1

U.S. military strikes Iranian drone and radar sites

U.S. military strikes Iranian drone and radar sites

The U.S. military launched strikes on three Iranian drone and radar sites after Iran shot down an American drone over international waters.

U.S. Central Command described the attacks as "measured and deliberate," targeting three Iranian drone and radar sites in response to Iran downing an American drone over international waters.

Iran claimed it retaliated with its own strike. Kuwait reported intercepting missiles and drones in its airspace as peace negotiations continue.

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Billings drops 'Magic City,' 'diverse,' and 'welcoming' in new vision statement

Billings drops 'Magic City,' 'diverse,' and 'welcoming' in new vision statement

BILLINGS - Billings city leaders voted to remove the city's historic "Magic City" nickname from its official vision statement, ending more than 140 years of use.

Supporters of the change say it better reflects where Billings is headed. Critics argue the decision erases words that have defined the city for generations.

The vote has sparked debate among residents about preserving the city's identity.

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'Pretty shocked': Weekend rainfall floods Billings streets and homes

'Pretty shocked': Weekend rainfall floods Billings streets and homes

BILLINGS - Heavy rainfall across central Montana on Saturday created dramatic flooding in Billings, with water surrounding homes and stalling cars on roadways including 24th Street.

Culverts overflowed and manhole covers lifted from drains as some residents scrambled to protect their properties.

Some crawl spaces flooded during the storm. Other homeowners said the moisture was welcome after months of dry conditions.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Sunday evening May 31, 2026

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