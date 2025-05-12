Monday Headlines: Homicide investigation, Gas station shooting, Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Pub

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, May 12

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide and house fire

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County authorities are investigating a homicide after discovering a body inside a burning home Saturday morning.

The sheriff says deputies found the body inside a Meadowlark Trailer Park home that had caught fire, and they believed the death to be suspicious.

Detectives arrested a man on arson and deliberate homicide charges later, and the investigation is ongoing.

Billings police investigating shooting at gas station

BILLINGS - Billings police are still investigating a shooting at a Town Pump gas station that happened Friday night.

Officers say a fight broke out at an unofficial car meet at the King Avenue station.

At least one person fired a gun several times, damaging a vehicle and a gas pump.

The suspect fled the scene, and no injuries were reported.

'Huzzah!' Medieval restaurant Captain Scurvy’s Black Dragon Pub sets sail in Billings

BILLINGS - A medieval-themed restaurant is moving into a Billings' southside building that's been closed for two years.

Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Pub opened its drawbridge in what once was the Fieldhouse, which closed in June 2023.

The business held its grand opening this past weekend.

FORECAST MONDAY MAY 12, 2025

