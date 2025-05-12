Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investing homicide and house fire

Billings — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a person dead during a house fire on Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, deputies responded to the report of a fire on Jim Street inside the Meadowlark Trailer Park.

When arriving on scene, they discovered a body and believed the death to be suspicious in nature.

Detectives spent 13 hours on the scene and eventually arrested a man on charges connected to the death, including arson and deliberate homicide.

Linder said the investigation is on-going.