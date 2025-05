Billings police are investigating a shooting at a Town Pump gas station on the 3900 block of King Avenue West Friday night.

Police wrote on social media that a fight broke out at an unofficial car meet around 10:40 p.m.

At least one person fired a gun several times, damaging a vehicle at the spot, police said.

In addition, a gas pump was damaged with what appeared to be bullet holes.

Don Hudson/ Q2 News A Town Pump gas pump was damaged following a shooting.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.