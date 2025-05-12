'Huzzah!' Medieval restaurant Captain Scurvy’s Black Dragon Pub sets sail in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings has officially set sail into the world of fantasy and folklore with the grand opening of Captain Scurvy’s Black Dragon Pub, the city’s first-ever medieval and pirate-themed restaurant, pub, and immersive experience.

Captain Scurvy’s Black Dragon Pub officially opened the gates on May 9, welcoming guests into a pirate and medieval-themed experience. Located at 2601 Minnesota Avenue in the former Fieldhouse restaurant space, the pub offers year-round fun where guests can feast like kings, drink like sailors, and maybe even sing like bards.

“It's not your regular restaurant. It's not going to be the same experience you're going to get anywhere in Montana,” said Doug "Giovanni, the Merchant from Venice" McIsaac, the general manager.

One of the dining spaces in the restaurant.

The establishment is divided into themed realms: a knightly great hall, a fantasy forest, the pirate pub, and an outdoor patio space. Visitors will find pirate, princess, and fairy birthday parties available to book, a space for immersive classes on medieval arts like making chainmail, weaving, and calligraphy, a medieval marketplace, and staff who remain in character throughout the experience.

Those who show up in full distinctive “garb" are even rewarded with a 10% discount. It's the perfect opportunity for those who can't wait until the next Renaissance Festival to dust off their cloaks and swords.

“When you walk in, hopefully it's going to be an immersive atmosphere, where you come in and everybody's going to be greeting you using that language, and you'll feel like you are in an old medieval tavern," said "First Mate Debra" Deb Tucker, the front of house manager. "We are the first to have a venue like this."



The heart of the dragon is made of a dedicated and passionate crew steeped in Montana Renaissance Festival history. Ken Haak, known as "Kenneth the Humble" and founder of the Renaissance Festival, has worked for over a decade building one of the most popular Renaissance events in the region. Joining him are longtime collaborators McIsaac and Tucker, special education teacher-turned-pirate Ryan "Captain Scurvy" Johnson, and kitchen managers Denise "Lady Grillos" Coles and chef Brock “Brocktopus” Ninker.

The concept is a long-time coming for Haak and McIsaac, who both have extensive restaurant and entertainment experience and huge hopes for the future of the festival.

“The whole goal here is that somebody always has a taste of our Renaissance Festival. Having run the festival since 2012 and we've all been involved with it since then, we really want to have one place that people come to all the time," said Haak. “The idea is to make it like we do at the Renaissance Festival, so no matter which way you go, there's something to engage you. There's no dead space."

The Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Pub founding crew members.

“Our goal really is to buy land and build, and that's what we were working on. When the idea of doing this came up, this is a good idea for us to help grow our audience more throughout the year, which will ultimately help us buy property and grow that direction as well,” added McIsaac. "That's our ultimate goal.”

The crew includes performers, character actors, and festival veterans, many of whom have been part of the Montana Ren Fest family for years. Johnson, the pub manager, built a 30-foot pirate ship last year for their festival and decided he wanted to forge another from scratch for the space.

“The whole Renaissance idea is it's a culture of welcoming and diversity. It kind of feels like home, and so being able to share that with other people at the events is just so fulfilling, and you don't go away with your tankard empty," said Johnson. “For me, it's been life-changing. I just really appreciate the family and the camaraderie and the opportunities now."

Ryan Johnson (Captain Scurvy) is building a large pirate ship on the wall of the pub.

The menu was crafted by Ninker, who has an extensive background in food and restaurants, including making 6,000 pounds of turkey legs at previous fairs. The selection combines medieval inspiration with modern flair, like various smoked meats, burgers, sides, and an in-house bakery. Even the pub’s canine mascot, Friar Franklin, has his own item on the menu: Friar Franklin Fries.

“We're going to have, as we like to call it now, meat with a side of meat,” joked Ninker. “We’re in 2025 in Billings, Montana. You're not going to be able to go do this anywhere else, and we're going to show you what it was like only with fun and flair and style.”

“A medieval meal with better seasoning,” added Coles. "We love it. It's absolutely been the center of even our home life lately, trying to figure everything out and testing and all that stuff too.”

Founding memberships can be purchased, which grants access to the exclusive membership table.

The pub is also working on custom Black Dragon brews in partnership with Red Lodge Ales and mead from Hidden Legend Mead to fill empty tankards.

While the Black Dragon serves food and drink, its broader mission is to bring people together. The pub will host regular performances and live entertainment on the weekends to liven the spirits of weary travelers.

"The entertainment thing is a big part of what we do," said Haak. "We're very fortunate that at this point after 13 years, we've got a huge stable of performers from all over the country that are with us, so Fridays and Saturdays here they'll always be entertainment.”

The crew knows that the spot will likely be a destination for many, but hopes the food will keep people coming back. The pub already has a dedicated following with their memberships and social media following, and just wants to show Billings the strong community rooted in a love for history, community, and fun.

The pub is located at 2601 Minnesota Avenue.

"Between the personas, the characters, the decorations, the food, it's going to be an entire package of an experience. You're not going to come here just to eat a meal or just to have a pint. You're going to come here because it's something you're going to want to go do," said Ninker.

Whether you're a rogue or a royal, there's a seat for everyone at the table to raise a toast and step into another world.

“It will be evolving, so things will change. Tides will come. Tides will go, but I hope people are willing to step out of their comfort zone," said Johnson.

“People need something fun, and we've seen that with the festival," added McIsaac. "This is something that's going to be going on all the time.”

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. For more information, click here.