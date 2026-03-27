Man shot by Billings officer in stable condition, police say

BILLINGS — Police released new details Friday about a shooting involving a Billings officer.

The man who was shot Thursday afternoon was in stable condition at a Billings hospital, Police Chief Rich St. John said at a press conference Friday morning. His name has not been released.

Police initially reported a “critical incident” in the 1200 block of North 26th Street, a residential neighborhood near MSU Billings. No officers were injured.

During the press conference, St. John said the suspect was armed with a .45-caliber handgun and a large amount of ammunition.

Q2 News A handgun similar to the one police said was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The man was believed to have been attempting to break into vehicles when a neighbor reported him. The man also had an outstanding warrant for contempt, St. John said.

Officers responded to the call about 20 minutes later, at which point the man fled on foot.

During the encounter, the man reached for a weapon, prompting Officer Quin Johnson to fire a single shot that struck the man in the head, St. John said.

A beanbag round was also fired during the incident.

An officer-in-training and another backup officer were also on scene during the shooting. All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. An independent review will be conducted before the case is forwarded to the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office for further evaluation.

Related: Billings police report officer-involved shooting near downtown

Watch the press conference here: