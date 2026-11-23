BILLINGS — Luke Talich’s season changed on one play Saturday.

While defending a pass on SMU’s opening possession, the Notre Dame safety suffered a torn right Achilles.

The former Cody, Wyoming, walk-on returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a protective walking boot. Testing Sunday confirmed the injury and the end of his 2026 season.

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Luke Talich’s breakout season at Notre Dame ends with torn Achilles

After the game, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa talked about losing a leader like Talich and picking him up.

“That was really tough to watch. You know, Luke is a big part of this team, a big part of this program and definitely a leader on this team," Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa said. "So, to see him go down … everybody felt that. But then we all rallied together to make sure we finished it for him and the rest of the seniors and guys who were injured.”

Talich will miss Notre Dame’s regular-season finale at Syracuse, along with any postseason or College Football Playoff games.

The injury brings a sudden end to the breakout season MTN Sports highlighted just a couple of weeks ago, one in which Talich had grown into a starting role and become one of the Fighting Irish’s most productive defenders.

Talich recorded up to 49 tackles, five-and-a-half tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He leads the team with three interceptions, including one that helped Notre Dame beat then top-ranked Miami two weeks ago. Talich also blocked a punt this season.

A true candidate for Notre Dame’s defensive MVP, Talich now faces a different challenge.

His Achilles recovery could affect his availability early next season. Talich is on target to graduate in the meantime and has the option to return for another college season in 2027.

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