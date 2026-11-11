BILLINGS — Q2's Athlete of the Week has gone from walk-on to difference-maker on college football's biggest stage, and Saturday against top-ranked Miami Luke Talich have delivered his biggest moments yet.

The former Cody (Wyo.) High School standout has been building toward something big all season. In his first career start at safety against Rice, Talich forced a fumble and added a tackle for loss.

Against Michigan State, grabbed his first interception of the season and recorded a sack. Another interception followed at North Carolina. Then came the tackles: a career-high eight at BYU, followed by another career best, 10 against Navy.

WATCH Talich's big plays against No. 1 Miami and hear from the Cody native:

Q2 AOW: Wyoming's Luke Talich takes Cody roots to win over top-ranked Miami

Then came Saturday against top-ranked Miami. Late in the third quarter of a tight game, Talich delivered an interception that sent home-field fans and teammates into a frenzy. He now leads the Fighting Irish this season with three interceptions.

"He was beating us on outside – you know, like out routes – I felt it coming and then I was able to slip that play and just make a play on the ball," Talich said of his interception during the post-game media conference.

He wasn't done delivering. With under four minutes left and Miami driving for the tie or a lead, Talich broke up an end zone pass, then waited through a replay review with the game — and Notre Dame's playoff hopes — possibly hanging in the balance.

"I was just up there watching it with everyone else. I was probably in a similar situation as everyone just kind of waiting to see what they were going to say. I felt like I got the ball out – felt like he didn't have control of it," he said.

The pass break-up was confirmed, leading to a 31-24 Notre Dame win and Talich experiencing the first field rush of his career.

"I was just bombarded by a bunch of people, just getting my head knocked around. I might have a minor concussion after the whole thing, but …" he joked with a smile.

After the win, Notre Dame posted a social media video of teammates celebrating Talich in the locker room. The Fighting Irish, who host Boston College Saturday at 1:30 p.m., are now 8-1 and, in some polls, ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation.

From walk-on to difference-maker, Talich's climb at Notre Dame just keeps reaching new heights.