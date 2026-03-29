BILLINGS — As students prepare for prom night at Skyview High School, another dance floor filled earlier in the day with just as much excitement, and even deeper meaning.

Watch students and parents have fun at the Billings Life Skills Prom:

Life Skills Prom builds inclusion and community for families in Billings

Billings School District 2 hosted its second annual Life Skills Prom, providing students with special needs from across Billings the opportunity to experience a tradition that many families once thought might not be possible.

“We are at the second annual life skills prom hosted for the entire school district,” said McKenzee Wardell, a special education secretary at Skyview High School who helped organize the event. “Exciting, it's happening again.”

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Skyview transformed its space with a “Met Gala”-inspired theme, which was later used for the school’s evening prom, and helped create a shared experience across student groups.

"When these guys get done here, they can go to dinner, and they'll be having dinner at the same time as our other high school students," said Wardell.

Wardell helped build the prom from the ground up last year. She said watching it return and grow has been emotional.

“Just filled my heart with joy just that they were out there just boogieing and just having such a good time with each other and laughing,” said Wardell.

Related: Billings Skyview High rolls out the red carpet for first-ever special needs prom

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For many students, traditional proms can feel overwhelming. This event is designed differently, with softer music, dimmer lighting, and fewer sensory distractions.

Educators said that access makes a lasting difference.

"This is an awesome opportunity so they can feel included," said Hayden Hegg, a special education teacher at Senior High School. “It's super awesome being able to see them have fun and just interact in such a different environment that I don't usually get to see them in."

For parents, the night often carries even more weight. Steven and Roxanna Velasco said they never expected to bring their daughter, Gabby Hernandez, a senior at Senior High School, to prom.

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“At least she gets to experience what she can. It's really awesome,” said Steven Velasco. "It's something that they can keep with them."

“We didn't think we were going to be able to bring her to prom, or she would even go to prom because of, you know, stuff like that, so yeah, it was good," added Roxanna Velasco. “It's all new to her because she had never done this before. We were surprised to see her dancing and stuff, so that was nice.”

For Skyview 10th grader Christena Cosgriffe, this was her second year attending. She shared the night with her mother, Diane Moen, who helped her get ready and cheered her on from the sidelines.

“We are at prom today, and we are having so much fun here," said Cosgriffe. "My sister did my hair and my makeup for me, and my mom got my dress and my corsage."

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Christena said she was grateful for the experience, but the day also carried plenty of emotions.

"I wish that my father was here to see everything and have fun with me," said Cosgriffe. "He was in the hospital. His legs were hurting. I really miss him. It's really emotional for me to say all this, even though my mom says it's okay, I still miss him."

Even in that absence, the night held joy. Moen said watching her daughter embrace the moment was emotional.

“It makes me very emotional just thinking about it. This is something that everybody should experience, every girl, every student, and it means a lot to her, and to me, to have this happen," said Moen. "She's just out there having so much fun. I don't think she has sat down more than twice. She's just been dancing since it started.”

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Moments like these are what organizers hoped to create. For families across Billings, the Life Skills Prom was a celebration of belonging and served as a reminder that every student deserves a chance to take part and dance.

“These kids are awesome, and we just need love on them and have them feel that they are valued and important," said Wardell. "I encourage people to get a taste of working with these kinds of kids because it is so fulfilling and it is so rewarding, and it's a good time."