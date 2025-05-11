BILLINGS — Lights, camera, and a lot of heart took center stage Saturday afternoon as Skyview High School hosted the first-ever district-wide prom for students with special needs in Billings.

See the video for this story below:

Billings Skyview High rolls out the red carpet for first-ever special needs prom

With a theme of "Roll Out the Red Carpet," the event welcomed high school students from across the Billings School District for an unforgettable afternoon of music, dancing, and joy.

“I’m at prom, and prom is really fun!” said Breanna Fandobal, a senior at Senior High School, alongside her date, Erik Kelly. “This one is really fun. It's a perfect time for your friends and your couple.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The cafeteria at Skyview High School was full of attendees for the prom.

Each student arrived dressed in their best formal attire.

“Your purse to match (your dress), and that makes you a princess," said parent Tony Doss to his daughter, Apollymi Black, a freshman at West High.

For Doss, the opportunity to take his daughter to a dance was one he never imagined experiencing.

“It's really awesome. It warms my heart, really," said Doss. “For me as a parent, I never thought I would have taken her to a dance or even seen anybody take her to a dance, so I'm honored to be in this environment.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Tony Doss and his daughter, Apollymi Black, attended Saturday's prom at Skyview High School.

The event was made possible by the heart of the operation, Skyview Independence & Learning Support special education teacher Mica Alexander and special education secretary McKenzee Wardell, who worked tirelessly to make the prom a reality.

“Prom is a huge rite of passage. It's like moving from that childhood of school into adulthood, and so I think it's important to provide that for kids of all different needs levels,” said Alexander. "A lot of the students that we work with, a lot of them are in wheelchairs and don’t really have the opportunity to go to a regular prom."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students entered the school through the red carpet.

Wardell initially crafted the idea for just Skyview students, but then expanded it to include all three high schools in the district. Around 100 students were invited to attend, accompanied by family members, peer tutors, and volunteers.

“We did allow them to bring their siblings, grandma, and grandpa if they wanted, so we're estimating about 200 people are going to be here today," said Wardell. “They're able to boogie on the dance floor and have a good time with their peer tutors they're familiar with.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Balloon arches with each school's colors were displayed for photo opportunities.

The prom also created space for families to connect, something Alexander believes is crucial.

"A lot of times when you're working with parents that have a special needs child, they kind of feel disconnected," said Alexander. "This is kind of a way to bring them all together in a fun environment, but also network with each other and get to know each other as parents and to help out each other in the community."

The event was carefully planned to accommodate all needs: no flashing lights, a comfortable music volume, allergen-free snacks, and plenty of airflow.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Family members and peer tutors were also invited to the prom.

"We're still going to be dancing, but it's going to be not in a volume that's going to overstimulate any of the attendees," said Wardell.

Wardell is a graduate of Skyview and has done volunteer work throughout her life. After losing her job during the pandemic, she found herself back at the school. Although her involvement in special education was unexpected, it is clear that she has a strong passion for her work.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students from West, Senior and Skyview were all invited to attend.

"I quickly fell in love with the environment, and so these kids mean a lot to me, and the school means a lot to me. My saying is, 'I bleed blue' because I went to Skyview. I work at Skyview," said Wardell. "The kids that need a place to be is really where I feel called to be, and so I flipping love these kids is what it boils down to."

It was clear the love was mutual with the students. It was an inclusive afternoon of dancing and joy, and a chance for kids like Appollymi to just be a kid.

“Just to raise one of these kids is emotional in itself," said Doss. "So when you get them out there and doing stuff like this, it's something special."