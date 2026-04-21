Kevin Iffland is only applicant for Billings interim city administrator

BILLINGS — Only one application has been received for the interim city administrator position in Billings, and it came from current Assistant Administrator Kevin Iffland.

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Kevin Iffland is sole applicant for Billings interim city administrator

Billings City Council member Mike Boyette said the city sent a notice to all employees asking them to apply for the interim role after Chris Kukulski announced he was leaving as city administrator last month. Boyette confirmed Iffland was the only person to apply.

Questions came up during Monday's council meeting regarding Iffland not living in the city of Billings. The job of city administrator currently requires the individual to live within city limits.

Boyette said the council will have to make a decision on the residency matter before confirming Iffland or anyone else into the interim position. He added that it could be another month before the job application for the permanent position goes out.

Related:

Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski offered new position in Michigan

Billings City Council sad city administrator is leaving, but happy for him and his family