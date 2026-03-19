Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski offered new position in Michigan

BILLINGS — City Administrator Chris Kukulski was offered a job in Harbor Springs, Mich., on Wednesday.

Kukulski was selected and approved by the Harbor Springs City Council, which passed a motion unanimously that he would be offered the city administrator job as long as his background check was successful.

Kukulski confirmed the job offer with MTN on Thursday morning, adding that he believed the contract will be finalized in a couple of weeks.

Kukulski, who was first selected as the city administrator for Billings in 2018, has ties to Michigan and was a finalist for a job at a county administrator in Ottawa County, Mich., this past fall.

Harbor Springs is located on the north shore of Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan in Emmett County. The population is 1,257.

According to the Harbor Springs city website, Kukulski interviewed for the job in person on March 14.

Click here to watch the interview.