Hardin Police Chief Paul George leaving for new Arizona role

Hardin is looking for a new police chief after Paul George, Jr. accepted a new job to lead the department in Bullhead City, Arizona.

George came to Hardin in September of 2023, two years after the police department came back into existence.

Watch Chief Paul George story here:

Hardin police chief leaving for Arizona

He started as a police explorer at the age of 14.

“When you're a childhood kid and you’re playing cops and robbers with your neighborhood friends, most kids grow out of that,” George said. “I never grew out of it.”

And he continues to have the passion for the profession.

“Constantly being able to help folks,” said George, “Being able to make an impact and make a difference.”

Now he is leaving Hardin and taking his 16 years of experience to Arizona.

“I was looking for different things and stumbled upon Bullhead City, Arizona,” George said. “Great community. Bigger community. Bigger department. I think it’s going to be where I actually root and stay.”

But what he’s done in Hardin in just under three years has made a difference.

“The reduction in crime,” George said. “They wanted the department to get fully staffed, and they wanted to have more community engagement. So those are the three big things that we did here in Hardin.”

Members of the Hardin community praised George’s tenure.

“He's been very cooperative with everybody, said Atta Kollekowski.

“He's been really good for the community,” said Craig Stanley. “And he really built the police department.”

George says social media, visible patrol cars, and proactive officers added to the connection with the citizens.

Last month, Safewise, a company that tracks the safest cities in the country, ranked Hardin as the second safest city in Montana.

According to the city of Hardin, violent crime has decreased 60 percent since 2021 and burglaries are down 90 percent since 2023, when George took over as chief.

“Never noticed that much, but I'm sure he was trying to make it better down here,” said Arnold Wilkinson.

“I haven't seen too many scary crimes or anything to be too worried about. I do see a lot of pullovers like near my house,” said Wyatt Harmer.

One citizen was not so complimentary.

“They allow contracts for officers to live in Billings and drive vehicles back and forth,” said Lloyd Hopes.

But George says allowing officers to take home patrol cars is a positive.

And he says the Hardin Police Department works well with the BIA Police and the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

“They've helped take over a lot of the city calls and have allowed the county to push more into the county, which made us a more effective department for the county citizens,” said Big Horn County Sheriff Jeramie Middlestead.

The city has posted a job listing for a new chief and is accepting applications until April 24.

George’s last day is Thursday.

“I'm sorry to see him go,” said Atta Kollekowski. “I think he's done a good job while he was here. I really do.”

“Sorry to see Paul George go, but I hope he succeeds in his future ventures,” said Millstead.