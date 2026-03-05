Hardin’s stunning crime drop pushes city to second safest in Montana

HARDIN- When you think of Montana’s safest cities, Hardin may not be the first place that comes to mind.

But new data suggests it should be.

Crime statistics released by the city show violent crime down nearly 60% since 2021, while burglaries have dropped 90% since 2023. In 2023, Hardin recorded 22 burglaries. That number fell to four in 2024 and just two so far in 2025.

MTN News Chief Paul George talks the dramatic drop in crime

Police Chief Paul George credits what he calls a relentless, highly visible approach to enforcement.

“We take a very no-nonsense approach to enforcing the law,” George said. “We will relentlessly enforce the law. That’s what lets criminals know: if you commit crime in Hardin, we’re not stopping until justice is served.”

George, who took over the department in 2023 after residents pushed to reestablish a local police force in 2021, said conditions were starkly different when he arrived.

“When I got here, crime was through the roof,” he said.

Since then, the department has focused on proactive patrols, officer-initiated stops and community engagement.

MTN News City of Hardin

According to department data, more than half of misdemeanor filings now stem from officer-initiated enforcement, a shift George says keeps more serious crimes down.

The department has also invested heavily in technology.

New Axon body cameras, dash cameras and license plate readers became operational in December 2024. Since then, officers have recovered seven stolen vehicles. In January 2026, two stolen cars were located and returned to their owners in under three hours, police said.

Hardin remains one of a small number of agencies in Montana using license plate reader technology.

The department has secured more than $400,000 in outside funding since 2023, launching a K-9 program, upgrading communications systems and modernizing facilities without raising local taxes, according to city officials.

A newly created traffic enforcement position, funded with federal dollars, is also part of the strategy.

MTN News

Officer Edward Stafford now patrols as part of the SHADE unit, focused on aggressive and dangerous driving.

“My first day on the job, I wrote 10 citations,” Stafford said. “People either don’t know the law … or don’t care.

MTN News Hardin PD's new SHADE unit

National safety rankings appear to reflect the changes. SafeWise recently ranked Hardin as the second safest city in Montana.

“It means a fresh start, to what was a bad community, or it was seen as a bad community,” said George. “It’s now seen as the number two safest in the state.”

George says the formula is straightforward: visible patrols, consistent enforcement and full use of available tools.

What was once labeled a troubled community, he said, is now charting a different path, one pursuit, one patrol and one policy shift at a time.