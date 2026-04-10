Friday Headlines: Workforce housing, Highway signs, Storm Spotters

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, April 10

HomeFront Billings obtaining land to build new workforce housing in the Heights

HomeFront Billings obtaining land to build workforce housing without down payments

BILLINGS - Billings School District 2 is offering land for a first-of-its-kind workforce housing project.

The program aims to help teachers and nurses who struggle with the state's housing affordability crisis.

Made possible by a new state bill, the program will build 33 units across from Castle Rock Middle School with no down payment required.

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Highway ad sign costs double, pricing out Montana business owners

Highway ad sign costs double, pricing out Montana business owners

HARDIN - Highway exit signs in Montana just got twice as expensive, and some small businesses say they cannot afford it.

The blue signs that advertise gas stations and restaurants at highway exits now cost nearly $5,000 a year, double what they were.

The Montana Department of Transportation says it is the first price increase in over 20 years, but business owners worry the hike could hurt tourism.

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Billings storm photographer shares passion at Q2 Storm Spotter workshop

Billings storm photographer shares passion at Q2 Storm Spotter workshop

BILLINGS - Last night's Q2 Storm Spotter training at the Billings Public Library drew a crowd eager to learn about reading the skies.

The public had the opportunity to hear expert tips on all things weather in Montana.

Among the crowd was photographer Neal Hines, who said it is more than just watching the weather, it is about chasing nature's most powerful moments.

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