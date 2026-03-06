Friday Headlines: Pryor shootings, Daines fallout, Jail cost

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, March 6

Pryor shooting leaves community shaken, forces school cancellation

PRYOR - A Sunday night shooting in Pryor has kept students out of class all week, with parents demanding stricter safety measures before children return to school.

One resident says her home was shot at and wants those responsible held accountable.

Crow Tribal officers have been stationed outside reservation schools throughout the week while investigators with the Bureau of Indian Affairs have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Experts weigh the political fallout after Daines drops out of U.S. Senate race

BILLINGS - Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines dropped his re-election bid just 3 minutes before the filing deadline, with U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme filing moments before him.

Critics are calling it a backroom deal, but political experts say similar tactics are growing more common nationwide.

In a state with only 4 congressional seats, experts say the impact will be larger.

Yellowstone County jail expansion could cost $175 million

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners are moving forward with a $175 million plan to expand the county jail.

The jail is currently holding more than 600 inmates in a facility built for 430.

The proposal also includes a $20 million mill levy, which could head to the November ballot after a final commissioner vote next week.

