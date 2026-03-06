Pryor shooting leaves community shaken, forces school cancelation

PRYOR— A Sunday night shooting at a Pryor neighborhood has forced officials to close school for an entire week and shaken the community.

According to accounts from multiple Pryor residents, the shooting involved multiple teenagers, who shot at multiple homes in the area. Residents said no one died in the shooting.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs responded to the incident. MTN reached out to Big Horn County Sheriff Jeramie Middlestead, who referred all questions to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

MTN left a voice message with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and has not heard back to confirm details about the shooting.

Pryor Public Schools will resume classes Monday, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

“Prior to this incident, one of the students was reported to have a firearm on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified. Student was removed pending an expulsion hearing. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and the administrative team has followed all District policies to address any inappropriate behavior on school property,” the post added.

MTN spoke with Pryor resident Quincee Morrison over the phone, who said her home was shot at. She also said the same teenagers who shot at her home held a gun up to her grandson in February.

“When the shooting quit, that bullet was right by my foot. I stepped on that bullet when I got up,” said Morrison, recalling the shooting.

“They should've done something to these kids in the first place when they… pulled that gun out,” she added.

A Pryor parent who wished to remain anonymous told MTN that she’s worried about sending her children back to school.

“If school is on next week, I really, really hope that our school board and our staff, our administrators, you know, take some really high precautionary protocols,” she said.

Crow Tribal Fish and Game and Bison Management have offered to keep watch outside tribal schools in the wake of the shooting.

“Ultimately the number one priority is human life and our kids,” said Chaz Bends, director of Crow Tribe Bison Management.