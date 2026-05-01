Friday Headlines: Iran war, Domestic violence, Yellowstone Valley Gives

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 1

Trump administration hits 60-day deadline in standoff with Iran

Trump administration hits 60-day deadline in standoff with Iran

The Trump administration reached a crucial 60-day deadline today in its standoff with Iran, even as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claims the administration can ignore it due to a ceasefire pause.

President Trump is demanding Iran hand over its nuclear material.

"They'll either give it to us or we'll take it," Trump said.

Billings woman renews push to create statewide domestic violence registry

Billings woman starts petition to create domestic violence registry

BILLINGS - The killing of Billings mother Shawna Hart has renewed focus on domestic violence in Montana and is fueling a push for new legislation that advocates say could save lives.

A survivor is now pushing for "Savanna's Law," a proposed registry of convicted abusers.

The Billings Area Family Violence Task Force is meeting Saturday morning to keep the momentum for change going.

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Yellowstone Valley Gives aims for $1 million in fundraising

Yellowstone Valley Gives aims for $1 million in fundraising

BILLINGS - The 11th annual Yellowstone Valley Gives campaign is in its final hours, with organizers racing to reach a $1 million fundraising goal.

The campaign has raised nearly half of that goal so far, supporting approximately 150 area nonprofits.

Donors can choose from causes ranging from education to cancer patient support at yellowstonegives.org.

The fundraising drive continued through Thursday, with donations accepted through the end of May.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: We'll have a bright & warm beginning to May on Friday

Jason Stiff

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