Yellowstone Valley Gives aims for $1 million in fundraising

BILLINGS— Yellowstone Valley Gives, a large annual fundraiser for nonprofits in Yellowstone Valley, is aiming to raise $1 million this year.

The Billings Community Foundation is organizing the fundraiser, which has now run for 11 years.

The fundraising event started Thursday morning and will end Friday night at 9 p.m. Almost 150 nonprofits are participating.

According to Stephanie Waller, philanthropic associate at Billings Community Foundation, donors can choose to donate to a variety of causes, from education to support for cancer patients.

“You can see exactly what they're raising funds for and how much their goals are... so, people go to one site and then donate to who they want to by filtering through the different causes,” said Waller.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Stephanie Waller

Nonprofits set up tables around the community, such as at the Rimrock Mall, to gather donations and gain visibility.

Waller told MTN donors have been generous. The event had raised approximately $350,000 by early afternoon Thursday.

“Donations are just rolling in. And I think it's been more of a community-wide event this year, thus far, more than ever has been before. So, we just hope that it grows in years to come,” said Waller.

People can donate online here.