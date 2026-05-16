FISHTAIL — A small Montana coffee shop is getting big attention online after a simple thank-you post on X went viral, reaching billionaire Elon Musk and racking up more than a million views.

The Fishtail Coffee Cabin, located in Fishtail, Montana, posted a message thanking Starlink for providing high-speed internet to their rural location. Starlink reshared the post, and then Musk, CEO of the technology and social platform, the richest man on Earth, and former advisor to President Trump, amplified it further to his millions of followers.

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Fishtail coffee shop gets viral attention after thank-you post gets reshared by Elon Musk

Amanda and Mike Wiles took over the coffee cabin in January, purchasing it from former owner of the Fishtail General Store, Katy Martin. The couple moved to the area six years ago.

"Mike, my husband, had a God calling to move here, and so we're here very purposely because we were meant to be here in Montana," Wiles said. "I love being here in the mountains."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Coffee Cabin, located in Fishtail.

The couple transformed the business into a nonprofit community space that remains open year-round, offsetting the tourist season, and features an outdoor patio with a tranquil creek.

"I really want it to be a treasure for our locals and a place to gather so people don't feel isolated," Wiles said. “When you come from high-stress, anxiety world, you unplug, and you see this. I mean, it's like I got to create this for people.”

“It's really nice out here. It's beautiful," said Wiles' nephew, Eli Hraban, who works at the shop. "If you want to come in here with a group of friends and talk, you can just talk away for a few hours, so it's a really nice place if you want to just sit around and relax."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Amanda sits outside the shop.

The Wiles used their tech backgrounds to help modernize the business, including installing Starlink internet, a high-speed service that connects to satellites around the world.

“What's nice in our rural area is because if we have power go out for snowstorms, Starlink doesn't run on that power grid,” said Wiles. "Your phones can connect to Starlink for Internet if we have an emergency, which has been pretty incredible."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Last month, Mike posted a thank-you message on X, formerly known as Twitter, directed at Starlink and Musk.

"Thank you @Starlink for creating this amazing technology that gives our coffee shop high-speed internet way out here in rural Montana. If you or anyone from your team (or @elonmusk) ever find yourselves in Fishtail, MT, stop by for a coffee and lightning-fast internet!" the post read.

On Thursday, the small business got a big shock when the company reshared the post. Not long after, Musk also reshared it to his personal page.

X/Fishtail Coffee Cabin

"While Elon's in China with President Trump, he reposted Starlink's post, … he reposted it, and it's a rural Montana, 'thank you.' It's something good in this world,” said Wiles. “You can work really hard, but that moment of gratitude is really what created the momentum."

The post quickly surpassed a million views and drew several thousand likes.

"We got over a million hits on X, and then we've gotten lots of tourists adding us to their travel plans. I mean, hundreds," Wiles said.

Hraban said he was equally caught off guard by the response.

"I was very surprised and didn't know how my aunt pulled that off, but she did," he said.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Amanda said they received lots of messages and posts in relation to the share from Elon Musk.

Wiles said the attention has had benefits both for the local community and for travelers.

"It's nice to show locally what's available if you need to connect," she said. "And then on the second side for the tourists who are traveling around from around the world, it's nice for them to see what's available for them to rest and have peace in their travels, too."

For a community of fewer than 70 people, the moment has felt significant.

"To be part of a thank you gratitude moment has been very heartwarming to me, just something that we wanted to be part of, but surreal," Wiles said.

"The thing about this place is that sometimes you will be living your life out here and then something like this so random happens," added Hraban. "You would never expect something like that out here."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Despite the viral attention, Wiles said the mission of the coffee cabin will not change.

"At least we're on the maps, and we have to get ready," she said. "We are in the middle of rural Montana, and we're just going to keep carrying on, making good coffee. Enjoying life, enjoying the mountains, and hope people can come out and enjoy it, too."