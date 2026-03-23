FISHTAIL — For more than a century, the Fishtail General Store has stood as a fixture in the small Montana town as a place where locals gather, travelers stop in, and history lines the walls.

Now, after 125 years in business, the state’s oldest continuously operating general store is preparing for new ownership.

Learn about the new owners and the store's legacy here:

Passing the torch: New owners to take over historic Fishtail General Store

Bryan Rose and Celena Ross are set to take over the store this summer, stepping into a role that carries both responsibility and deep community ties.

"It was time for us to do something different, get away from what we've both been doing,” said Rose. "Different thing than either one of us have ever done. A little nerve-wracking, yes, but at the same time, very exciting."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Bryan Rose, Katy Martin, and Celena Ross.

The transition marks the end of an era for longtime owner Katy Martin, who has spent nearly 26 years behind the counter, greeting customers and shaping the store into what it is today.

“We're in Fishtail, Montana. The best place in the whole United States. Actually, probably in the world, in my opinion," said Martin, who serves every customer that enters her doors with a kind enthusiasm.

Martin and her late husband, Bill, bought the store in 2000 when its future was uncertain. Previous owners had considered closing or changing it, but the couple stepped in to preserve what many in the community saw as irreplaceable.

"We brought it back to what it should look like," said Martin. "Since then, it's just been an uphill battle, and a fun one.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Owner Katy Martin has owned the store for nearly 26 years.

Over the years, the store has evolved while maintaining its character. Inside, customers can find everything from made-from-scratch food and groceries to camping and fishing supplies. A single well-worn table near the deli bears the signatures of visitors from around the world and serves as a reflection of the store’s reach far beyond the roughly 60 residents who call Fishtail home.

"It's just a great place. It's kind of what reminds me of what America should be," said Martin. "It's the people. Store's nice, but what makes it great are human beings."

Related: Super Senior: Katy Martin is mainstay at Fishtail General Store

The store also serves as a key stop for workers, locals, and travelers heading into the nearby Beartooth Mountains, offering a place to refuel and connect.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For Rose, that sense of community is what drew him in nearly a decade ago. After moving to Montana from Kentucky in 2016, he began stopping at the store regularly on fishing trips. Over time, he got to know Martin and even worked at the store for a summer in 2023.

"I fell in love with it the first time he brought me in here," said Ross. "I fell in love with Katy, fell in love with the place, community.”

Years earlier, Rose had made an unexpected pitch.

"Katy and I have been talking about it for about seven years. I worked in Billings when I first moved, and she and I met through a business relationship," said Rose. “I had just walked up to her one day and told her I'd been in her store a whole bunch and asked her if she'd ever consider selling it. It was something I've never done.”

When Martin decided it was time to step back and sell, she remembered Rose's offer.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"I don't know, one day I just woke up and knew it was right," said Martin. “I'm getting old … Change is good, I mean, you have to be prepared for change in life, so this is good."

The couple, who previously worked in a machine shop, said they were looking for a slower pace of life and a chance to put down roots closer to the mountains. They plan to officially take over in June and move to Fishtail full-time.

Despite the change in ownership, Rose said customers shouldn’t expect major changes.

"You don't find it very often anymore. I mean, this is very much so the definition of American history," said Rose. "I just love the idea of the store, and I love the idea of keeping it going for the community.”

That includes preserving the store’s distinctive features, from its hardwood floors to its red-and-white exterior, and continuing its role as a hub for both locals and visitors. In a town where everyone knows each other, Rose said the responsibility is not lost on him.

"If something goes right, wrong, or indifferent, we're going to hear about it,” said Rose.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Martin said that’s exactly why she chose them.

“I would have only sold it to somebody who loved it as much as I do, and he and his lovely lady Celena love it," she said. "I'm excited for them.”

She also isn’t planning to go far and will still live close to the store.

“I'll still do all my shopping here like I do for me, except now I have to pay for it," Martin said with a laugh. "I'm going to try not to bug them, but I might a little.”

For Martin, the change comes with confidence that the store’s legacy will continue, and for Rose and Ross, that legacy is exactly what they hope to protect.

"Katy built it to this, and we surely don't want to take anything away that she's done," said Rose.

"Still going to be a general story, still going to be that Montana, love your neighbor, that kind of thing store. It's going to be good," said Martin. "I think it's probably going to be here for another hundred years. That's my dream.”