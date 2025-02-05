First Look 2-5-25: Ice arena funding, Heights gunfire arrest, Cemetery repairing damage

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-5-25

'We need it:' New Billings ice arena project receives $1M donation

BILLINGS — A new state-of-the-art ice arena may become a reality sooner rather than later in Billings after a $1 million donation.

On Tuesday, the Larson family gifted the money to a new state-of-the-art ice arena planned for Amend Park.

In November Signal Peak Energy committed $6 million, half of the total build cost.

The company also pledged to raise the rest of the needed funding privately.

Read the full story here

Billings Heights standoff ends in arrest

BILLINGS HEIGHTS — A Billings man now could face criminal charges after an early Tuesday standoff at a home in the Billings Heights.

Billings police say 53-year-old William van Meter could be charged with criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer after they responded to a home on Jerrie Lane to the report of gunshots.

Officers say one person, van Meter, was inside a home, firing multiple rounds outside.

Negotiations continued for several hours before he came outside and was arrested.

Read the full story here

Roundup Cemetery repairing damage

Crash damages fence at Old Miners Cemetery in Roundup

ROUNDUP — The historic Miner’s Cemetery near Roundup is in clean-up mode after a driver ran into its fence.

The crash came close to damaging headstones.

Many of those headstones are more than 100 years old.

Cemetery board members say preserving the history of the cemetery is important to the community.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast:

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A couple more chances of snow

Watch Montana This Morning: