First Look 2-5-25: Ice arena funding, Heights gunfire arrest, Cemetery repairing damage

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-5-25
New ice arena making progress in Billings
BILLINGS — A new state-of-the-art ice arena may become a reality sooner rather than later in Billings after a $1 million donation.
On Tuesday, the Larson family gifted the money to a new state-of-the-art ice arena planned for Amend Park.
In November Signal Peak Energy committed $6 million, half of the total build cost.
The company also pledged to raise the rest of the needed funding privately.
Man arrested after Jerrie Lane gunshots
BILLINGS HEIGHTS — A Billings man now could face criminal charges after an early Tuesday standoff at a home in the Billings Heights.
Billings police say 53-year-old William van Meter could be charged with criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer after they responded to a home on Jerrie Lane to the report of gunshots.
Officers say one person, van Meter, was inside a home, firing multiple rounds outside.
Negotiations continued for several hours before he came outside and was arrested.
Roundup Cemetery repairing damage
ROUNDUP — The historic Miner’s Cemetery near Roundup is in clean-up mode after a driver ran into its fence.
The crash came close to damaging headstones.
Many of those headstones are more than 100 years old.
Cemetery board members say preserving the history of the cemetery is important to the community.
Watch the latest weather forecast:
Watch Montana This Morning: