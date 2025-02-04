Watch Now
Police respond to shooting Tuesday morning in the Billings Heights

Residents in area told to shelter in place
BILLINGS - Billings police were responding to a shooting outside a residence early Tuesday morning.

Police posted on social media shortly after 5 a.m. that a suspect was "actively shooting outside a residence" in the 400 block of Jerrie Lane.

"Please stay away from the area," the social post states. "Heavy Law Enforcement presence. SWAT and Negotiators on scene. Residents in the area please shelter in place. Incident is ongoing."

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

