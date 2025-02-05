Crash damages fence at Old Miners Cemetery in Roundup

A vehicle crashed into the fence at the Old Miners Cemetery in Roundup.

According to a cemetery board member, the accident was a result of a medical issue.

A lot of snow has fallen since that crash, so if there is any damage, it may be covered.

The cemetery was originally the United Mine Workers of America Cemetery, close to the coal mines.

“Provided coal for the Milwaukee Railroad when they were still using steam,” said Dale Alger, Musselshell Valley Historical Museum vice-president.

Alger says many of those buried died from the Spanish flu in 1918 and 1919.

And he has looked at the gravestones for some of the personal stories that could possibly be told between 1908 and the 1960s.

“It says Mrs. Tom Bowes and it doesn't even have her first name,” Alger said about one of the headstones. “And I think that's sad. Tom Bowes isn't here. I don't know where he's buried. Apparently, his wife died, he buried her here and then he moved on.”

The museum display showed just how challenging coal mining was in the early 1900s and beyond.

“It was tough,” Alger said. “It was tough. It really was hard work.”

As for the Old Miners Cemetery, a cemetery board member says there have been a few stones toppled through the years, but no major damage.

And the owner of the Wier Funeral Home says very few burials take place now.

And Alger says it has been historically significant for miners and their families.

“It's pretty important because the miners were important to our community,” Alger said.