'We need it:' New Billings ice arena project receives $1M donation

BILLINGS — The new Signal Peak Ice Arena at Amend Park got $1 million closer to its goal Tuesday after receiving a donation from the Larson family.

The project is expected to cost $12 million in total, with Signal Peak Energy donating half of that in November and vowing to raise the rest privately. As of now, developers plan to break ground in April.

Advocates of the project believe that the new facility couldn't come at a better time. The only other option is Centennial Ice Arena in the Heights, which is running out of room.

"For the rest of the ice season through April, I am booked every single weekend," said Centennial Director Sean Gilmore. "Whether it's our figure skating club, curlers or hockey players, we all know that we need more."

Gilmore said the additional rink will alleviate some of the pressure he's feeling at his arena and add to the tradition of winter sports in Billings.

"I mean winter sports, in my opinion, they really play a pivotal role in the community," Gilmore said.

Hockey has a significant history in the city. Longtime Billings residents probably recall the Billings Bulls playing in front of thousands at MetraPark. The Bulls shut down in 2017, but former coach Michael Richardson said the love for hockey still runs deep.

"There's a lot of people in Billings that are heavily involved in hockey still," Richardson said. "A new facility is going to just help grow it."

Richardson said the additional facility would help fill a void socially and economically by potentially giving the city the ability to host a semi-pro hockey team again.

"We're a big city with a small-town feel," Richardson said. "We have baseball in the summer, we have football in the fall and ice hockey is the winter sport and we need it back."

But it isn't just hockey-specific where Richardson believes there will be benefits. He said it will help create more opportunities for all winter sports.

"It's kind of in our nature here being in Billings where it's cold," Richardson said. "We still want to do stuff, whether it's inside or outside, and so winter sports are important here."

Gilmore said Centennial is all in on the new project — even hosting its own fundraiser to help.

"This is about community," Gilmore said. "This is about bringing people together. If you want to be able to invest in youth sports and ice sports specifically, this is a great opportunity for you. We need it."