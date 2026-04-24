Firefighters pull back as snow blankets East Side fire near Red Lodge

Firefighters said Friday morning they are gaining ground on the East Side fire south of Red Lodge and expect the fire will remain dormant through the weekend's cool temperatures.

The fire is estimated at 1,241 acres and is at 21 percent containment, according to officials at the U.S. Forest Service's Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Several inches of snow are covering the fire, and firefighters are planning to patrol the area until the snow melts and the ground dries.

Fire managers will not consider the fire fully suppressed until the weather warms and no hot spots spark that could threaten containment, according to the Forest Service.

The fire has 93 personnel and two helicopters on site. Many resources are being releases on Friday but could be recalled if needed.

The cause has not been determined.

Highway 212, which closed when the fire started Monday, has reopened, and all evacuation orders were lifted.

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