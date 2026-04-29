COLUMBUS — A school bus driver shortage has led to a unique approach in Columbus, where a school bus and sign have been set out in town in an effort to recruit more drivers.

Superintendent Casey Klasna said that while the district is in a good spot now, it's been challenging to find enough drivers for the district's seven routes.

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Columbus using school bus as billboard to recruit drivers during shortage

"It was apparent that there was a bus driver shortage when I got here," Klasna said. "With the recent retirements with these drivers, it put us into a bind I guess you could call it."

Retirements and a lack of new recruits or substitute drivers have forced others in the district to step up at times, including Klasna.

"Luckily, they haven’t used me too much, but I’m there in case of emergency to step in and drive," Klasna said.

It's a stress that's been felt by transportation director Curt Robbins, who's driven buses in the district the past few years. Robbins said it's the most important job in the district.

"We’re hauling people’s children out on highways and backroads or wherever," Robbins said. "We really have a lot of responsibility taking care of those students, and we take a lot of pride in that."

Robbins said that he's got a great team, and all of them take their jobs seriously.

"Bus drivers are the first point of contact for the school district and the last when the kids get off," Robbins said.

The driver shortage is felt elsewhere in Montana. In September, Huntley Project was facing similar problems, with their superintendent getting behind the wheel. In Colstrip, bus routes were suspended Oct. 1 due to a lack of drivers.

Both are examples of situations that Klasna is trying to avoid.

"The hardest thing would be to tell them that if we didn’t have enough drivers that we have to shut your route down completely," Klasna said.

That's why Klasna is testing his new strategy of parking the school bus in downtown Columbus. He said the effort is making a difference.

"Everyone we’ve interviewed the past couple weeks, you know, I ask them ‘How’d you find out about the position?’" Klasna said. "And they’re like ‘Well, you’ve got a big sign on a bus downtown.’ So, it’s working."

As of now, the district is set with at least seven drivers for next year, but the search is always on for more drivers who could be available in relief.

"Having seven full-time dedicated drivers and then having that reserve pool just makes everybody’s life a little easier," Robbins said.