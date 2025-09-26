COLSTRIP — Earlier this week, Colstrip Public Schools made an announcement stating that starting Oct. 1, all morning and afternoon bus routes will be suspended until further notice.

According to Colstrip Public Schools superintendent, Scott O'Tremba, the school currently offers one bus route for the entire district. He said that at the end of the month, the district's bus driver will be retiring, and now the school system is on the search for a replacement bus driver.

However, following the announcement, parents like Leslie Neiss, feel concerned regarding the situation.

Learn more about Colstrip Public School's search for a new bus driver in the video below:

Colstrip Public Schools on desperate search for bus driver replacement

On Thursday, O'Tremba told MTN the bus driver shortage in the district has been an ongoing issue.

"This has been going on for years. So, it's not just this year right now, it's always been an issue," he said.

According to Richard Slater, the director of activities, athletics, and transportation with Colstrip Public Schools, the district used to offer two bus routes with two different drivers. However, last year one of the drivers retired and the district condensed to one single route. After that switch, students who lived out-of-district were left to find their own means of transportation.

Slater said that of the 500 students who attend Colstrip Public Schools, 125 students are out-of-district. Of those students, 70 were using bus routes to get to school.

Now, about 60 to 80 students use bus transportation to get to school, and all of those students live in the district and are a part of the single bus route.

"It's a complex situation. But, like Mr. O'Tremba said, we're not the only district that's in this situation," said Slater.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Depending on experience level, the school district is offering an hourly wage from $25.75 an hour to $29.16 an hour.

O'Tremba said that while the offered wage is an increase from what was previously offered, it's difficult for the school district to recruit drivers, considering competition in Rosebud county.

"We are a coal mining town, and so we have a lot of competition here for jobs," he said. "It's challenging. It's not an easy position, but you know, we're willing to do what we need to do."

To become a bus driver in Montana, Slater said the qualifications include, a clean driving record, passing a background check, a Passenger Endorsement, and a Commercial's Driver's License (CDL). Slater noted that the school district would cover the cost of necessary education to receive a CDL if the applicant does not currently have one.

"We want 'em here. So, we're open to ideas, suggestions, so they can always come in and visit with either of us," said O'Tremba.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Parent Neiss, who works in Colstrip but is from Lame Deer, expresses concerns for other Colstrip Public Schools parents who may live on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation unable to provide transportation for their children.

"Say I work in Lame Deer, and you know, I had to be at work at 8:00 a.m. I would have to take time off of work to get my son to school by 8:15 a.m., and then turn around and drive the 24 miles back," Neiss said Wednesday.

Because Neiss works in Colstrip and already has to drive a 20 mile commute to work, she isn't concerned about her own situation. However, Neiss believes the school district should be taking the initiative to assist the 170 students who previously utilized the school bus system.

"I have the means to transport my son to and from school every single day. It is a little inconvenient at times, but there's parents out there who don't," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Neiss believes the school district could be more proactive in finding solutions to the issue. For instance, Neiss suggested for the school district to utilize smaller vehicles that do not require a CDL to drive, or for the school system to utilize other employees who have a CDL (maintenance staff) to drive buses for the time being.

Neiss said, "If it was in the best interest of this school, and the kids... and getting them here on time and safely, why are these other people not stepping up?"

Over a phone interview, O'Tremba addressed this concern, explaining that one maintenance employee at Colstrip Public Schools does have a CDL, however, O'Tremba stated that the district does not want to overwork staff by adding an additional job duty.

"We do have maintenance with CDLs, but... we can't stretch them too far out and overtax them," he said.

O'Tremba and Slater finished the interview with MTN explaining that the district is working diligently to find a replacement and said they are open to suggestions in the meantime.

"We really want to do what we can do to serve our community. But it is a community issue and so we're open to ideas," said O'Tremba.

Neiss disagreed with this claim, and hopes the school district finds another solution soon for out-of-district students and families who live on the reservation.

"To me as a parent on my level, it's like they are not doing anything to remedy the situation," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Parties interested in applying for the open position are suggested to call (406) 748-4699 for more information.