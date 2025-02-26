Wyoming town holds meeting for suicide prevention and grief counseling following tragic deaths

BYRON, Wyo. — More than 65 community members, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, gathered Tuesday evening in the Byron Town Hall to discuss mental health awareness, collective grief, and suicide awareness in response to the recent murder-suicide of a woman and her four daughters.

Byron mayor holds town hall meeting for suicide prevention and grief counseling following tragic event

It was a packed house full of residents, counselors, and Wyoming politicians, all grieving the loss of the young girls and their mother, Tranyelle Harshman, who was struggling with postpartum depression.

"This has been the hardest thing that Byron, Wyoming has ever experienced," said Byron Mayor Allan Clark.

Clark personally knew the Harshmans. After experiencing grief for the situation, he wanted to provide a public space for the community to talk about hard topics, like depression, but without the stigma.

"Mental health is a huge issue in this area, and Wyoming. It's good to see that there's a lot of resources out there," Clark said.

There were several mental health agencies present at the meeting, including the Oxbow Center, Remember This Ranch, and AllOne Health

OxBow Center Chief Program Officer Dey Lynn Stebner said resources are available, but reaching out can be the hardest part.

"We are a community, and so to build those bonds of relationships, to reach out, to ask for help, it's actually a strength," she said.

Besides counseling and addiction recovery, the OxBow Center offers a 24-hour crisis service and a virtual walk-in clinic.

For those needing immediate assistance, Stebner says to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

One of Tranyelle Harshman's closest friends, Briana Barker, was among the crowd.

"When someone is struggling with depression or postpartum, they can say, 'Hey I need help,' and it's okay to get help," Barker said.

Because Barker witnessed Harshman's struggle with postpartum depression, she joined Postpartum Support International, a support group that provides training and awareness to prevent tragedies from postpartum

"This doesn't stop today. There's still a lot of problems with families that need help, and I hope that we get together and just support each other as a community," Barker said.

Although not every resident of the town was present for the meeting, community solidarity was present just a few blocks away at the Harshman residence.

Outside of the home were several teddy bears, bouquets of flowers, and candles brought by nearby residents.

"It's important that we stick together and show affection, show that we care," Clark said.

Wyoming school coping after tragic loss in Byron murder-suicide

