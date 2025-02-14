Wyoming school coping after tragic loss in Byron murder-suicide

COWLEY — A sadness surrounds Rocky Mountain Elementary School as the small community continues to grapple with the murder-suicide that happened just eight miles away in Byron.

Two of the victims, seven-year-old Olivia and nine-year-old Brailey, were at the Cowley school for a short time, but they made a big impact.

“This is their first year with us, but you can feel the love that they had for all the friends," Principal Eric Honeyman said on Wednesday. "These two kids made our school better, absolutely better . ”

On Monday, the two girls and their two younger sisters were shot by their mother, before she shot herself. Brailey was killed and Olivia is fighting for her life in a Salt Lake City hospital.

"I just want everyone to continue praying for Miss Olivia. You know, she's fighting hard," Honeyman said.

Honeyman felt a connection with the two red-headed girls.

“They are two beautiful redhead girls, so we already had a connection. We were the redheaded trio,” he said. "Brailey, at lunchtime, she found out I can do the Grinch voice, and so every day, it was, 'Mr. Honeyman, do the Grinch voice'."

The school is offering support for both students and staff.

"There's been some emotion for sure in the building, but kids are resilient," Honeyman said. "The staff has been really focused on the children. I think they're just driven on helping them in any way, shape, or form. Of course, there's been some tears in the process as well, so I know it hasn't been easy."

Lindsey Sponsel is usually the only school counselor, but more have come from surrounding schools to help, including a therapy dog from the middle school in Lovell.

“I've been doing this for 17 years. Nothing can ever prepare you for something like this,” Sponsel said. "It was really great to be able to have our kids see that and how they responded with the therapy dog."

Sponsel and Honeyman went around to the classrooms sharing a message with the students.

“We wanted to assure our students that they are safe at our school, and that they are loved and cared for,” Sponsel said. "That's another thing about grief that we explained to them is how it comes in waves. There might be a time where we feel sad. There might be a time that some people may feel upset, angry, maybe some guilt."

As they continue to navigate through this painful chapter, they ask for prayers for everyone involved.

“We want to remember Brailey and keep our prayers (for) Olivia,” Sponsel said.

