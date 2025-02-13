2 Wyoming fathers reeling in anger, shock following shooting of daughters in Byron

Two Wyoming fathers are trying to process the unimaginable after their children were shot and killed inside their home on Monday in Byron, Wyoming.

Cliff Harshman, the husband of Tranyelle Harshman, says he is filled with conflicting emotions, after his wife walked into the rooms of his children and step-children and attempted to murder them, then turned the gun on herself.

Watch the full video below:

Fathers of Wyoming girls shot by mother grieving in shock

Harshman’s 2-year-old daughters, Brooke and Jordan, were shot in the head and killed. His 9-year-old step daughter, Brailey, was also murdered. Only Harshman’s step-daughter, Olivia, survived. She is currently fighting for her life in a Salt Lake City hospital.

“I know this was something beyond what I can comprehend. I’m a mess,” Harshman said.

Harshman says he is furious with wife of five years, who died in a Billings hospital.

“I'm so angry. I don't even know how to explain this to you. I'm so angry with her for the decision that was made,” Harshman said.

However, Harshman is also asking the public not to rush to judgment. He says Tranyelle had been battling post-traumatic stress disorder, post-partum depression, and general depression, and was being treated for her mental-health issues.

“People don’t understand how mental illness isn’t just a willpower thing. It’s chemical imbalances in your brain. It’s damaged pathways in your brain,” Harshman said. “She was an incredible mom and she loved those kids.”

Scripps News Group This photo shows a Wyoming family whose life turned upside down after Tranyelle Harshman, second from left, shot her four young daughters.

While Harshman knows many will never understand his conflicting emotions, there is one man who does.

Quinn Blackmer also lost one of his children on Monday. Blackmer is the father of 9-year-old Brailey, who was killed, and 7-year-old Olivia, who is still fighting for her life.

“There's no textbook. There's no playbook. There are very few people who have gone through this,” explained Blackmer.

Related: Wyoming law enforcement grieving after responding to Byron murder-suicide

Like Harshman, Blackmer says he is also angry with the mother of his children for trying to take their lives.

“I’m furious. I’m trying my hardest to bury that for a while and to focus on the now, because that anger isn’t going to bring my child back,” he said.

Blackmer’s daughter, Olivia, is currently sedated and about to be placed in a longer term coma to try and help alleviate swelling in her brain.

He says there have been positive signs. A CT scan on Wednesday showed no serious blood vessel damage, and Olivia has also been semi-responsive to touch.

“It makes all of us here very optimistic that things are trending forward,” Blackmer said.

courtesy photo Quinn Blackmer and family

He knows there’s a long road ahead. Blackmer has barely left Olivia's side, trying to care for her while also mourning the loss of Brailey.

“They’re peas in a pod. You describe one, for the most part, you describe the other,” he said. “They’re the kids you want. They’re very kind and respectful and funny and just wholesome children. Anyone would be lucky to have them.”

Blackmer has been singing to Olivia every night at the hospital, hoping to maintain a connection to his daughter.

“Part of our nightly routine is singing a church hymn, so I’ve been trying to keep things familiar with my voice and give her that familiarity,” he said.

Blackmer says he’s also relying on his faith to help him get through these troubling times. He is a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints church and says Brailey was looking forward to being baptized in the church.

Both fathers say they are overwhelmed by the support they’ve received from the community and are thankful for the many that have provided acts of kindness to help.

“I was at a hotel that wouldn’t let me pay. I also went to Murdoch’s to buy a change of clothes and was told not to worry about it,” Harshman explained, highlighting just a few of the ways community members have gone out of their way to help.

GoFundMe accounts have also been created for the two fathers to try and help support them financially.

Click here for the Cliff Harshman GoFundMe.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Quinn Blackmer and Olivia.

