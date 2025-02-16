Wyoming girl shot by mother dies in Utah hospital

The 7-year-old Wyoming girl who was shot by her mother and was being treated at a hospital in Utah has died.

Olivia died Saturday, the family announced in a gofundme that had been set up to help with her medical expenses and funeral expenses for her older sister, 9-year-old Brailey.

Courtesy Olivia

The gofundme states:

Olivia is with her sisters now. She gained her angel wings yesterday at 3:44pm. She fought so so hard up til the last minute! Her body and her brain had been through too much, medication helped but we reached a point where medical options were exhausted and her body only continued to get worse. She kept fighting through it all though until her heart stopped. We are grateful she hung on as long as she did so we could get some valuable time with our sweet baby girl the last five days. We want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers and support for our family. We are in a rough spot with the tragic passing of both daughters. We took time as a family to grieve and be in the moment before letting the world know but wanted to let you all know as we are thankful for all that you have done. Olivia and Brailey know how loved they were by all of us! This is going to be extremely hard, please keep our family in your prayers as we figure out how to grieve this horrific tragedy day to day.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:”

2 Timothy 4:7

The two girls and two younger siblings, Brooke and Jordan, both 2 years old, were shot on Feb. 10 inside the family home in the small northern Wyoming town of Byron. The mother of the four girls, 32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman, called 911 to report her daughters had been shot and then shot herself before law enforcement arrived.

Two of the girls were found deceased, while a third survived a short time before she also died, authorities said. The mother died later a hospital.

