Bond on the ballot: Yellowstone County's $195M jail expansion heads to voters

BILLINGS- Voters will decide in November on a $195 million bond and companion public safety levy to expand the Yellowstone County Detention Center, initially increasing capacity to about 700 beds.

The Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners formally voted Tuesday to move forward with the major jail expansion proposal to go before voters.

Commissioners approved a resolution to pursue issuing bonds for a new or expanded detention facility, along with a companion measure tied to a public levy. The decision follows multiple public hearings and a commissioned study examining long-term needs at the county jail.

That study recommended a project estimated at roughly $226 million. County leaders say the current proposal costs about $195 million total — $175 million for a construction bond and a $20 million levy, coming in well below the target price. Both measures must pass for the project to move forward, according to commissioners.

For the owner of a $300,000 home, the bond and levy would increase taxes by $178 per year, or $14.83 per month.

If approved by voters, the project would significantly expand capacity. Plans call for about 320 new beds initially, with “shelf space” designed to allow future expansion up to 1,500 beds in addition to the county’s existing jail capacity.

Commissioners emphasized that the proposal reflects years of discussion and planning.

Public comment showed strong support from several community leaders.

Former Billings Mayor Bill Cole called the project necessary for the future.

“Our jail was okay for 20 years ago, but we need one for the next 20 years,” he said.

City Council member Mike Boyett said the investment would benefit the broader community.

“This benefits the city more than it does the county… I encourage you to move forward,” he told commissioners.

Others pointed to public safety concerns. Billings resident Dave Iron referenced a recent case highlighted in local headlines involving a suspect released from custody.

“One comes in, one has to go out,” he said, arguing that additional space could allow earlier intervention.

Business leaders also weighed in. Dan Brooks, with the Billings Chamber of Commerce, said the organization’s board unanimously supports the proposal after hearing concerns from area businesses.

“We have heard from our business members that we need this,” Brooks said.

With the commission’s approval, the proposal now moves to a Nov. 3 public vote, where taxpayers will ultimately decide whether to fund the expansion.