Boil water order issued for properties west of Laurel

LAUREL — A BOIL WATER ORDER has been issued by the City of Laurel for residents using a private water main west of Laurel.

The advisory does not apply to other City of Laurel water customers.

In a release, Laurel Mayor Kris Vogele said approximately eight properties would be affected. To provide temporary relief, the city will restore water service for a two-hour period Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. Vogele said this will allow residents an opportunity to meet essential household needs.

The city said all eight affected properties remain under a BOIL WATER ORDER for any water intended for human consumption.

Temporary water service will be available Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon and again Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to the city, a private water line is broken, and its condition is not fully known. Affected residents should treat all water supplied during these temporary service windows as being under a precautionary boil-water advisory.

Residents should use bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute, then allow it to cool before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, preparing infant formula, washing food or making ice.

Officials warn that residents should not rely on household filters alone.

Water service will be shut off at noon Sunday and will not be restored until repairs are made or further instructions are issued. A repair company is expected Monday, Nov. 16. Residents should not assume the water is safe to drink when pressure returns and should wait for an official notice lifting the advisory.

Repair arrangements for the private line are being coordinated by the private users and contractors.

City officials also provided the following guidance to help residents protect their homes and equipment:

Turn off faucets completely after filling containers. Do not leave faucets running or unattended; pressure may return unexpectedly.

Avoid running washing machines, dishwashers, humidifiers, irrigation systems or other water-fed equipment while service is off.

Turn off refrigerator ice makers and automatic water dispensers until safe service is restored. Discard ice made during the advisory.

Protect water heaters: Do not drain or operate an electric water heater with an empty or partially empty tank. If you suspect the tank has lost water, switch off its breaker. For gas units, follow manufacturer instructions or consult a qualified technician. Do not re-energize the water heater until the tank is full.

When service returns, open a cold-water faucet slowly and watch for air, discoloration, leaks and unusual pressure. Do not leave the home unattended with faucets open.

"We recognize the difficulties these residents are facing and appreciate their patience and understanding as efforts continue toward a permanent resolution," Vogele stated in a release.

Anyone with questions or water service concerns can contact Matt Wheeler, director of public works, at (406) 628-4796 during weekday office hours or Laurel Dispatch at (406) 628-8737 for after-hours and weekend assistance.

