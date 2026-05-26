BILLINGS — Hundreds of flowers and gathering families marked cemeteries across Billings on Memorial Day, as residents came together not just to place flowers on graves, but to keep alive the traditions and memories of those they have lost.

The Kuhlmann and Devitt families were among those spending part of their day walking among headstones, sharing stories, and honoring generations of loved ones.

To hear more from these families, watch the story below:

Billings families gather at cemeteries to honor loved ones on Memorial Day

"We are visiting my parents and my grandparents and Eleanor's grandparents and great-grandparents," Devitt said.

For Steve Kuhlmann, the visit is an annual tradition rooted in remembrance.

"We just come out every year at this time, it's a beautiful day and a beautiful time of the year to remember family," Kuhlmann said.

Steve and his family laid flowers for his late sister, Katherine, who raised 3 children and battled cancer for years before passing.

"She went through multiple stages of cancer and fought a good fight. She lived longer than the odds said she would live," Kuhlmann said.

Related: Across Billings, communities remember the fallen for Memorial Day

Visits like this one are how Dylan, his grandson, will come to know the life of his great-aunt Katherine.

"As the name implies, it's just nothing but memories and great memories and thinking of all good times you've had and the tough times you've had over the years. Just honoring the dead is just a good thing to do," Kuhlmann said.

For the Devitt family, Memorial Day also connects the present to deep local history.

"My grandfather, he came here at the turn of the century, and he was a rancher. And so I walk around over there. I know a lot of the people that are buried there," said Devitt. "My dad knew them all."

Both families say they plan to keep the tradition going for as long as they are able.

"But we'll keep coming as long as we can," Devitt said.